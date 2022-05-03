Illinois Tool Works Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – ITW Q1 revenue USD 3,900 million vs. estimate USD 3,755 million.Q1 EPS USD 2.11Q1 EBIT margin 22.7%Outlook FY revenue growth 8.5-11.5%Outlook FY EPS USD 9-9.4Outlook FY EBIT margin 24-25%
