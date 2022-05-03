IPG Photonics Q1 Revenue Much Better Than Estimates
(PLX AI) – IPG Q1 revenue USD 370 million vs. estimate USD 335 million.Q1 EPS USD 1.31For the second quarter of 2022, IPG expects revenue of $355 to $385 million and earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.95 to $1.25
