ISS Turnaround Is Working, Bank of America Says, Upgrading to Buy
(PLX AI) – ISS's turnaround is working after a stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings report, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the Danish stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to DKK 150 from DKK 140The company is making …
- Price target raised to DKK 150 from DKK 140
- The company is making strong progress with its reorganization, and the price dynamics are supportive: BofA
- ISS's current guidance for margins and free cash flow might be too conservative, while the valuation is attractive: BofA
