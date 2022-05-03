checkAd

Byondis and medac Enter Into License and Collaboration and Supply Agreements for Anti-HER2 ADC Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985)

Nijmegen, Netherlands and Wedel, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - SYD985 Marketing
Authorization Application Soon to Be Submitted to the EMA

Byondis B.V., an independent, Dutch clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
creating precision medicines, has entered into a License and Collaboration
Agreement and a Supply Agreement with medac GmbH, a privately owned
pharmaceutical company based in Germany. Byondis and medac will partner to
commercialize Byondis' lead program, anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985), pending approval by the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
(MHRA), as well as other regulatory authorities in Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, medac receives an exclusive license to
commercialize SYD985 in the EU, the UK and further European countries, in all
approved indications. Byondis will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and
sales royalties. Byondis will also be eligible for payments upon achievement of
certain development and sales milestones.

"This collaboration with medac on SYD985 is a crucial step in ensuring that the
therapy, once approved, is available to patients, who desperately need other
treatment options," said Byondis Founder and Chairman Jacques Lemmens, Ph.D.

"Like Byondis, medac is committed to developing novel therapies, especially in
areas of unmet medical need. We believe in the potential of Byondis and SYD985
and look forward to bringing this next generation ADC to patients who need it,"
said medac Managing Director, CEO Jörg Hans.

Byondis CEO Marco Timmers, Ph.D. added: "We are pleased to have found in medac a
true partner who shares our passion for innovation and making a difference in
the lives of patients."

SYD985 targets a range of HER2-expressing cancers such as metastatic breast and
endometrial (uterine) tumors. Data from the SYD985 pivotal Phase III TULIP®
study (SYD985.002) in HER2-positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic
breast cancer showed statistically significant progression-free survival (PFS)
results compared to physician's choice (PC) treatment. TULIP continues to study
overall survival and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for this
initial clinical indication will soon be submitted to the EMA. The ADC is also
in a Phase II multiregional clinical trial to evaluate its safety and efficacy
in patients with HER2-expressing recurrent, advanced or metastatic endometrial
cancer (SYD985.003).

About trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985), a Next Generation Antibody-Drug
Conjugate Trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985) incorporates Byondis' distinctive,
