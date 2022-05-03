Byondis and medac Enter Into License and Collaboration and Supply Agreements for Anti-HER2 ADC Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985)

Nijmegen, Netherlands and Wedel, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - SYD985 Marketing

Authorization Application Soon to Be Submitted to the EMA



Byondis B.V., an independent, Dutch clinical stage biopharmaceutical company

creating precision medicines, has entered into a License and Collaboration

Agreement and a Supply Agreement with medac GmbH, a privately owned

pharmaceutical company based in Germany. Byondis and medac will partner to

commercialize Byondis' lead program, anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985), pending approval by the European Medicines

Agency (EMA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

(MHRA), as well as other regulatory authorities in Europe.



Under the terms of the agreement, medac receives an exclusive license to

commercialize SYD985 in the EU, the UK and further European countries, in all

approved indications. Byondis will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and

sales royalties. Byondis will also be eligible for payments upon achievement of

certain development and sales milestones.



