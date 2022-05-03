Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ERP applications
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Priority Software Ltd.
(http://www.priority-software.com/) , a leading global provider of business
management solutions, announced the enhancement of its product offering with the
acquisition of Softsolutions, a leading provider of Priority ERP-based mobile
applications, web portals, and an advanced Warehouse Management System.
The purchase agreement with Softsolutions will broaden Priority's business
management offering to customers in various sectors by adding a significant
layer that allows ERP services accessibility, utilizing advanced web portals,
mobile app generators, and a simplified user interface.
In addition, Softsolutions will deliver customers who manage multiple warehouses
and complex logistics operations with enhanced WMS (warehouse management)
capabilities.
Among the solutions offered by Softsolutions is an advanced portal generator
that allows customers to rapidly transform the ERP system into a web-based
gateway for customers and suppliers.
Supported by all operating systems and browsers, the portals include a dedicated
customer questionnaire module and allow forms submission, document signing,
integration and hosting of external websites, and more.
Furthermore, Softsolutions offers an innovative mobile app generator that allows
users to turn any ERP system screen into an easy-to-use, customized app,
enabling access to the ERP system functions and capabilities from anywhere,
anytime.
The acquisition of Softsolutions is the fourth acquisition made in the past year
by Priority, which continues to expand with an impressive range of solutions
that give Priority a significant advantage over competitors.
"I am very excited about the SoftSolution acquisition as it perfectly aligns
with our growth and product strategy. SoftSolutions' offering will become an
integral part of our platform, in both cloud and on-prem, and enhance our
business management solutions portfolio, helping companies accelerate digital
transformation. This solution can bring significant value to our customer base,
and I am sure they will find it valuable" commented Sagive Greenspan, Priority
CEO.
Softsolutions' Chairman, Eyal Katz, said: "We are very excited to join the
Priority family. From the very beginning, our goal was to provide our customers
with a quick and easy method to tailor the ERP experience to their exact needs,
without any additional developments, enabling their customers and suppliers with
easy ERP access. Being part of Priority will help better serve the Priority
customer base."
ABOUT PRIORITY
Priority Software Ltd., a Fortissimo and TA Associates company, is a leading
provider of scalable, agile, and open cloud-based business management solutions
for various industries and organizations of all sizes, from global enterprises
to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry experts and analysts
for its product innovation, Priority provides real-time access to business data
and insights from any desktop or mobile device, enabling organizations to
increase operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, identify new
opportunities, and outpace the competition. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium,
and Israel and a global network of business partners, Priority empowers 75,000
customers in 40 countries with smart and intuitive business management platforms
that drive accelerated organizational growth. For more information, visit
www.priority-software.com. (http://www.priority-software.com)
About SoftSolutions
Softsolutions develops integrated, complementary technological solutions for the
Priority ERP environment. Serving thousands of customers worldwide,
SoftSolutions specializes in creating an advanced user experience while
combining the rich system functionality and existing business processes and
turning them into various complementary applications for field services,
customers, and suppliers.
For additional information please Contact:
Olly Lukatski, Marketing Communications and Content Manager
mailto:ollyl@priority-softwrae.com
Contact:
+972542319669
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146430/5212153
OTS: Priority Software Ltd.
