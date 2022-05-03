Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ERP applications

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Priority Software Ltd.

(http://www.priority-software.com/) , a leading global provider of business

management solutions, announced the enhancement of its product offering with the

acquisition of Softsolutions, a leading provider of Priority ERP-based mobile

applications, web portals, and an advanced Warehouse Management System.



The purchase agreement with Softsolutions will broaden Priority's business

management offering to customers in various sectors by adding a significant

layer that allows ERP services accessibility, utilizing advanced web portals,

mobile app generators, and a simplified user interface.





In addition, Softsolutions will deliver customers who manage multiple warehouses and complex logistics operations with enhanced WMS (warehouse management) capabilities.

Among the solutions offered by Softsolutions is an advanced portal generator that allows customers to rapidly transform the ERP system into a web-based gateway for customers and suppliers.

Supported by all operating systems and browsers, the portals include a dedicated customer questionnaire module and allow forms submission, document signing, integration and hosting of external websites, and more.

Furthermore, Softsolutions offers an innovative mobile app generator that allows users to turn any ERP system screen into an easy-to-use, customized app, enabling access to the ERP system functions and capabilities from anywhere, anytime.

The acquisition of Softsolutions is the fourth acquisition made in the past year by Priority, which continues to expand with an impressive range of solutions that give Priority a significant advantage over competitors.

"I am very excited about the SoftSolution acquisition as it perfectly aligns with our growth and product strategy. SoftSolutions' offering will become an integral part of our platform, in both cloud and on-prem, and enhance our business management solutions portfolio, helping companies accelerate digital transformation. This solution can bring significant value to our customer base, and I am sure they will find it valuable" commented Sagive Greenspan, Priority CEO.

Softsolutions' Chairman, Eyal Katz, said: "We are very excited to join the Priority family. From the very beginning, our goal was to provide our customers with a quick and easy method to tailor the ERP experience to their exact needs, without any additional developments, enabling their customers and suppliers with easy ERP access. Being part of Priority will help better serve the Priority customer base."