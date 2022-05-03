checkAd

Kambi Signs Sportsbook Agreement with Mohegan Gaming in Ontario

(PLX AI) – Kambi signs mobile sportsbook agreement with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment in Ontario, Canada.Kambi will support MGE’s PlayFallsview online mobile sportsbook brand following the regulated market opening in AprilKambi is currently live in …

  • (PLX AI) – Kambi signs mobile sportsbook agreement with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment in Ontario, Canada.
  • Kambi will support MGE’s PlayFallsview online mobile sportsbook brand following the regulated market opening in April
  • Kambi is currently live in 17 US states and recently launched in Ontario on the first day that the regulated market went live
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  40   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Kambi Signs Sportsbook Agreement with Mohegan Gaming in Ontario (PLX AI) – Kambi signs mobile sportsbook agreement with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment in Ontario, Canada.Kambi will support MGE’s PlayFallsview online mobile sportsbook brand following the regulated market opening in AprilKambi is currently live in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
NXP Semiconductors Q1 Earnings Top Expectations
Norsk Hydro Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Better Than Expected, More Than Doubling Over Last Year
BMW, Mercedes Aim to Sell SHARE NOW to Stellantis
Aker Solutions Q1 EBITDA NOK 583 Million vs. Estimate NOK 587 Million
Devon Energy Q1 Adj. EPS $1.88 Beats Consensus of $1.75
Pfizer Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Adj. EPS Outlook Trimmed
Kuka Gets Order for 144 Robots from Bosch Australia
Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Umicore to Supply ACC's Future Battery Plants with High Nickel Cathode Materials
Rheinmetall Wins Bid for Spiral 3 of UK’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles Program
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian