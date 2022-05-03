Kambi Signs Sportsbook Agreement with Mohegan Gaming in Ontario
- (PLX AI) – Kambi signs mobile sportsbook agreement with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment in Ontario, Canada.
- Kambi will support MGE’s PlayFallsview online mobile sportsbook brand following the regulated market opening in April
- Kambi is currently live in 17 US states and recently launched in Ontario on the first day that the regulated market went live
