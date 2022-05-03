Video shopping app jooli grows to over 100 channels in India
Jaipur (ots) -
- Successful launch in Italy on May 1 with six channels to start with
- May launch for the US market fully on track
- Redesign improves the click-through rate by 50%.
jooli reports continued rapid growth of its intuitive, AI-driven video shopping
app. The app has now expanded its offering to over 100 channels in India.
Prashant Sharma, Managing Director of jooli India, credits the team's
performance in particular for the success: "The development in the Indian market
is well above our expectations. Our employees have done a fantastic job and
achieved outstanding results. And we have many more ideas for new channels."
jooli's performance has also improved. A complete redesign of the app with
simplified user guidance proved to be a major driver. The improved usability and
the new design were extensively tested in advance by focus groups. Aykut Çevik,
Chief Technology Officer of jooli.com GmbH: "The relaunch has definitely paid
off. The app's click-through rate, i.e. the percentage of videos where the link
to the channel's store is actually clicked, has since increased by more than
50%, both in India and Germany."
jooli is also pushing ahead with its growth course outside its current markets
of Germany and India. The app went live in Italy with six channels on May 1 and
the launch of a version for the US market with ten channels, which is still
planned for May 2022, is also right on schedule.
jooli was first launched in Germany in April 2021. By the end of April 2022, the
app, which focuses on moving images and entertainment, had more than 335,000
users and 2.2 million videos played in Germany and India.
Contact:
Jooli.com GmbH
Prashant Sharma
mailto:Prashant.sharma@jooli.com
+919351566241
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159928/5212272
OTS: Jooli
0
