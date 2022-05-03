Video shopping app jooli grows to over 100 channels in India

- Successful launch in Italy on May 1 with six channels to start with

- May launch for the US market fully on track

- Redesign improves the click-through rate by 50%.



jooli reports continued rapid growth of its intuitive, AI-driven video shopping

app. The app has now expanded its offering to over 100 channels in India.

Prashant Sharma, Managing Director of jooli India, credits the team's

performance in particular for the success: "The development in the Indian market

is well above our expectations. Our employees have done a fantastic job and

achieved outstanding results. And we have many more ideas for new channels."



