BHG to Raise SEK 1 Billion in Share Sale to Finance Growth Through Acquisitions
(PLX AI) – BHG Group explores the conditions to carry out a new issue of approximately SEK 1,000 million.BHG aims at increasing net sales over the medium term of on average 20–25 percent per annumBHG to support future growth initiatives primarily …
- (PLX AI) – BHG Group explores the conditions to carry out a new issue of approximately SEK 1,000 million.
- BHG aims at increasing net sales over the medium term of on average 20–25 percent per annum
- BHG to support future growth initiatives primarily through continued acquisitions
