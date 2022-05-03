checkAd

IAPC Awards 2022 Democracy Medal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and The People of Ukraine

Washington, DC (ots) - --News Direct--

The International Association of Political Consultants ( IAPC)
(https://IAPC.org) announced today that it is awarding the prestigious 2022
Democracy Medal (https://www.iapc.org/democracymedal) to the President of
Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

The citation notes that this award is "in recognition of their crucial fight for
democracy against the violent attack on their country by the authoritarian
aggression of the Russian government".

The medal is awarded annually by members of the IAPC, which is the global
professional body representing election consultants, strategists, and pollsters.
This is the second Democracy Medal being awarded to a President of Ukraine. The
first was in 2005 to Viktor Yushchenko.

IAPC President Matt Klink said the timing of the medal's awarding had been
brought forward from late 2022, at the organization's annual conference, to show
the strongest possible support for the valiant defence of Ukraine and of
democratic values by President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine.

"President Zelenskyy has rallied world attention to the brutal assault on a
sovereign democratic nation with a popularly elected government by a
dictatorship that is determined to strike at democracy itself," Klink said.
"Through appearances at the United Nations, the European Union, the U.S.
Congress, the British, Canadian, Australian and other Parliaments, Zelenskyy has
urged democratic countries to support Ukraine's democratically elected
government's effort to defend itself."

"The world has had a savage reminder of why democracy is something we must
protect and cherish. Without it, nations revert to the rule of the gun rather
than the will of the people," Klink added.

IAPC Democracy Award Committee Chairperson, Feyi Akindoyeni said, "This is the
second year in a row that the Medal has been awarded to those standing up to the
Putin autocracy. Last year we recognised the Russian opposition leader Alexei
Navalny."

"We hope through our award to draw attention to the heroism of Mr Zelenskyy and
the millions of Ukrainian citizens who have mounted an extraordinary defence of
their country and the principles of freedom and democracy," Akindoyeni went on
to say.

Klink concluded by saying, "We join with all civilised nations in condemning the
brute violence and illegality of the Russian state in prosecuting this unlawful
and unprovoked invasion, noting this war is opposed by many Russian citizens. We
condemn the alleged war crimes and urge their prosecution. We encourage further
support by the global community of Ukraine's stand against tyranny. We express
our hope for a peaceful resolution that restores the sovereignty of Ukraine and
respects its people's right to live in a free and democratic country with a
government of their own choosing."

Since 1982, IAPC has been a pioneer in awarding an organization or an individual
who in the judgment of its membership has worked courageously to foster, promote
and sustain the democratic process anywhere in the world through our Democracy
Medal, the first international award of its kind.

This is the 40th time since 1982 that the Medal has been awarded. Recipients
have included individual politicians and leaders, political organizations, and
political movements that have contributed to free elections through their
leadership and commitment to democratic ideals.

Past winners include Hong Kong Umbrella Movement founder Joshua Wong, the Women
of Belarus, Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, Polish Solidarity
leader Lech Walesa, US Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Philippines
President Corazon Aquino, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Zimbabwean Prime
Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Established in 1968, The International Association of Political Consultants is
committed to fostering democracy and the democratic process throughout the
world. Members span a variety of political backgrounds and activities fostering
the growing and diverse profession of political consulting as well as the
practical aspects of democratic elections.

Contact Details

IAPC President

Matt Klink

+1 310-283-6267

mailto:matt@klinkcampaigns.com

IAPC Vice-President Communications

Marcel Wieder

+1 416-907-2126

mailto:marcel@aurorastrategy.com

Company Website

https://www.iapc.org

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/iapc-awards-2
022-democracy-medal-to-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-and-the-people-of
-ukraine-973991929

2022 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5212476
OTS: News Direct



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

IAPC Awards 2022 Democracy Medal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and The People of Ukraine -News Direct- The International Association of Political Consultants ( IAPC) (https://IAPC.org) announced today that it is awarding the prestigious 2022 Democracy Medal (https://www.iapc.org/democracymedal) to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Alarmstufe Rot, Kommentar zur Immobiliengruppe Adler von Helmut Kipp
Darling Ingredients Inc. veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2022
Aktualisierung: Getir Deutschland unterstützt seine Mitarbeiter bei der Wahl eines Betriebsrats in Deutschland
Design-Beratung argodesign setzt globale Expansion mit neuem Münchner Studio fort
HILL?S PET NUTRITION SCHLIESST DEN KAUF DER PRODUKTIONSANLAGE VON NUTRIAMO AB; ES HANDELT SICH UM ...
Darling Ingredients Inc. schließt Übernahme von Valley Proteins ab
Weiterhin kräftiges Wachstum: 29,2 Prozent Beitragsplus im Geschäftsjahr 2021/ HanseMerkur ist der beliebteste ...
Byondis and medac Enter Into License and Collaboration and Supply Agreements for Anti-HER2 ADC ...
Neuer SKODA FABIA erhält Red Dot Award für besonders gelungenes Produktdesign (FOTO)
Titel
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Forrester eröffnet Bewerbung für "Global Technology Strategy Impact"- und ...
Innovate London: Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration
Deutscher Maschinenbau: Resilienz ist das Gebot der Stunde
Gesellschaftsprojekt BioBienenApfel präsentiert: Sebastian Vettel und Andreas Gabalier schenken Deutschland 1 Million Blumen
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Neues Produkt: Nect Sign ermöglicht rechtssichere digitale Unterschrift (FOTO)
Wirtschaftswachstum mit Bremsspuren
Jahresbilanz 2021: LfA Förderbank Bayern unterstützt bayerische Wirtschaft mit 3,2 Milliarden Euro (FOTO)
nShift reveals 58% of customers will abandon a business due to a poor customer experience
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
Neues Mietkonzept City Pop startet in Berlin Friedrichshain mit 176 Appartements
Gold kauft man mit Bedacht
Telos Hires World's First NFT Curator In Crypto
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...