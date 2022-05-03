IAPC Awards 2022 Democracy Medal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and The People of Ukraine

Washington, DC (ots) - --News Direct--



The International Association of Political Consultants ( IAPC)

(https://IAPC.org) announced today that it is awarding the prestigious 2022

Democracy Medal (https://www.iapc.org/democracymedal) to the President of

Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on behalf of the Ukrainian people.



The citation notes that this award is "in recognition of their crucial fight for

democracy against the violent attack on their country by the authoritarian

aggression of the Russian government".





The medal is awarded annually by members of the IAPC, which is the globalprofessional body representing election consultants, strategists, and pollsters.This is the second Democracy Medal being awarded to a President of Ukraine. Thefirst was in 2005 to Viktor Yushchenko.IAPC President Matt Klink said the timing of the medal's awarding had beenbrought forward from late 2022, at the organization's annual conference, to showthe strongest possible support for the valiant defence of Ukraine and ofdemocratic values by President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine."President Zelenskyy has rallied world attention to the brutal assault on asovereign democratic nation with a popularly elected government by adictatorship that is determined to strike at democracy itself," Klink said."Through appearances at the United Nations, the European Union, the U.S.Congress, the British, Canadian, Australian and other Parliaments, Zelenskyy hasurged democratic countries to support Ukraine's democratically electedgovernment's effort to defend itself.""The world has had a savage reminder of why democracy is something we mustprotect and cherish. Without it, nations revert to the rule of the gun ratherthan the will of the people," Klink added.IAPC Democracy Award Committee Chairperson, Feyi Akindoyeni said, "This is thesecond year in a row that the Medal has been awarded to those standing up to thePutin autocracy. Last year we recognised the Russian opposition leader AlexeiNavalny.""We hope through our award to draw attention to the heroism of Mr Zelenskyy andthe millions of Ukrainian citizens who have mounted an extraordinary defence oftheir country and the principles of freedom and democracy," Akindoyeni went onto say.Klink concluded by saying, "We join with all civilised nations in condemning thebrute violence and illegality of the Russian state in prosecuting this unlawfuland unprovoked invasion, noting this war is opposed by many Russian citizens. Wecondemn the alleged war crimes and urge their prosecution. We encourage furthersupport by the global community of Ukraine's stand against tyranny. We expressour hope for a peaceful resolution that restores the sovereignty of Ukraine andrespects its people's right to live in a free and democratic country with agovernment of their own choosing."Since 1982, IAPC has been a pioneer in awarding an organization or an individualwho in the judgment of its membership has worked courageously to foster, promoteand sustain the democratic process anywhere in the world through our DemocracyMedal, the first international award of its kind.This is the 40th time since 1982 that the Medal has been awarded. Recipientshave included individual politicians and leaders, political organizations, andpolitical movements that have contributed to free elections through theirleadership and commitment to democratic ideals.Past winners include Hong Kong Umbrella Movement founder Joshua Wong, the Womenof Belarus, Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, Polish Solidarityleader Lech Walesa, US Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, PhilippinesPresident Corazon Aquino, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Zimbabwean PrimeMinister Morgan Tsvangirai, and the Committee to Protect Journalists.Established in 1968, The International Association of Political Consultants iscommitted to fostering democracy and the democratic process throughout theworld. Members span a variety of political backgrounds and activities fosteringthe growing and diverse profession of political consulting as well as thepractical aspects of democratic elections.Contact DetailsIAPC PresidentMatt Klink+1 310-283-6267mailto:matt@klinkcampaigns.comIAPC Vice-President CommunicationsMarcel Wieder+1 416-907-2126mailto:marcel@aurorastrategy.comCompany Websitehttps://www.iapc.orgView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/iapc-awards-2022-democracy-medal-to-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-and-the-people-of-ukraine-9739919292022 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5212476OTS: News Direct