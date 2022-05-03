Cancom Cuts Outlook After Q1 Revenue Falls 10.8%, Supply Chain Worsening
(PLX AI) – Cancom says decline in revenue was mainly due to continuing supply bottlenecks for IT hardware. Says earnings trend remained positive, as business volumes with a high proportion of hardware in particular are negatively impacted and …
- (PLX AI) – Cancom says decline in revenue was mainly due to continuing supply bottlenecks for IT hardware.
- Says earnings trend remained positive, as business volumes with a high proportion of hardware in particular are negatively impacted and CANCOM's operating earnings trend is primarily determined by the service business
- Says the supply chain situation is not improving but worsening, in particular due to permanent lockdowns in Asia
- The Executive Board now expects significant revenue growth for the CANCOM Group (previously: very significant)
- The annual forecast for the gross profit, EBITDA and EBITA of the CANCOM Group has also been changed to significant growth (previously: very significant)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0