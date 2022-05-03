Match Q2 Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Tops Expectations; Shares Dive
- (PLX AI) – Q1 operating income USD 208 million vs. estimate USD 211 million
- Q1 revenue USD 799 million vs. estimate USD 794 million
- Q1 adjusted operating income USD 273 million vs. estimate USD 260 million
- Outlook Q2 revenue USD 800-810 million vs. consensus USD 835 million
- Outlook Q2 adjusted operating income USD 285-290 million vs. consensus USD 300 million
- Shares dive in after market
