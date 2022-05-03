(PLX AI) – Q1 operating income USD 208 million vs. estimate USD 211 millionQ1 revenue USD 799 million vs. estimate USD 794 millionQ1 adjusted operating income USD 273 million vs. estimate USD 260 millionOutlook Q2 revenue USD 800-810 million vs. …

Match Q2 Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Tops Expectations; Shares Dive

