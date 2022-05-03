checkAd

Amcor Raises Outlook After Earnings

(PLX AI) – Amcor Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth 9.5-11%, up from 7-11% previously. 9-month net sales $10,635 million, up 13%9-month GAAP Net Income of $696 million, up 2%; GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 45.6 cents per share, up 4%9-month Adjusted …

  • (PLX AI) – Amcor Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth 9.5-11%, up from 7-11% previously.
  • 9-month net sales $10,635 million, up 13%
  • 9-month GAAP Net Income of $696 million, up 2%; GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 45.6 cents per share, up 4%
  • 9-month Adjusted EPS of 56.2 cents per share, up 11% on a comparable constant currency basis
  • 9-month Adjusted EBIT of $1,196 million
