Equinor Q1 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Expectations on High Energy Prices

(PLX AI) – Equinor Q1 net operating income USD 18,400 million vs. estimate USD 15,550 millionQ1 net income USD 4,710 million vs. estimate USD 4,420 millionQ1 dividend USD 0.2Guidance for the year: Organic capital expenditures are estimated at an …

  • (PLX AI) – Equinor Q1 net operating income USD 18,400 million vs. estimate USD 15,550 million
  • Q1 net income USD 4,710 million vs. estimate USD 4,420 million
  • Q1 dividend USD 0.2
  • Guidance for the year: Organic capital expenditures are estimated at an annual average of around USD 10 billion for 2022-2023 and at an annual
  • average of around USD 12 billion for 2024-2025
  • Production for 2022 is estimated to be around 2% above 2021 level
  • Equinor’s ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group
  • Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 45 mboe per day for the full year of 2022
  • Energy prices increased in the quarter, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to the uncertainty in already tight markets, in particular for European gas, Equinor said
  • We have optimised the gas production to deliver higher volumes, and Hammerfest LNG is on track for a safe start-up on 17 May, CEO said


Autor: PLX AI
