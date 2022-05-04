(PLX AI) – Geberit Q1 EBITDA CHF 303 million vs. estimate CHF 288 million.Q1 revenue CHF 980 million vs. estimate CHF 927 millionQ1 EBIT CHF 263 millionNew share buyback of CHF 650 millionSays massive price increases for raw materials ( 24% in …

Geberit Q1 Earnings Significantly Ahead of Expectations; Starts New Share Buyback

