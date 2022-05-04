Geberit Q1 Earnings Significantly Ahead of Expectations; Starts New Share Buyback
- (PLX AI) – Geberit Q1 EBITDA CHF 303 million vs. estimate CHF 288 million.
- Q1 revenue CHF 980 million vs. estimate CHF 927 million
- Q1 EBIT CHF 263 million
- New share buyback of CHF 650 million
- Says massive price increases for raw materials (+24% in currency-adjusted terms compared to the same period of the previous year), energy (+94%) and transport were partially offset through sales price increases
- Says demand in the construction industry remains strong, both in residential and commercial construction and in new buildings and renovations
