FACC Still Sees 2022 Sales Growth of 10%, with EBIT More Than Triple
- (PLX AI) – FACC Q1 revenue EUR 127.5 million, up 7.9%.
- Q1 EBIT EUR 3 million
- FACC growth in sales of approx. 10% is expected for the 2022 financial year
- FACC EBIT is projected to more than triple compared to the operating results in 2021
- The aviation industry's post-pandemic recovery continued in Q1 2022
- Continental air traffic in particular is exhibiting very positive signs of development, especially in the USA and the Middle East
- This is accompanied by an increase in demand for short- and medium-haul aircraft - a market segment that particularly benefits FACC, the company said
