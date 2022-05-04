(PLX AI) – FACC Q1 revenue EUR 127.5 million, up 7.9%.Q1 EBIT EUR 3 millionFACC growth in sales of approx. 10% is expected for the 2022 financial yearFACC EBIT is projected to more than triple compared to the operating results in 2021The aviation …

FACC Still Sees 2022 Sales Growth of 10%, with EBIT More Than Triple

