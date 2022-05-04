checkAd

EDPR Q1 EBITDA Beats Expectations

(PLX AI) – EDPR Q1 EBITDA EUR 394 million vs. estimate EUR 379 million.Revenues increased to €569m ( 27% YoY; €121m), where the impact from additional capacity MW ( €79m YoY), along with higher renewable resource ( €20m YoY), positive forex …

  • (PLX AI) – EDPR Q1 EBITDA EUR 394 million vs. estimate EUR 379 million.
  • Revenues increased to €569m (+27% YoY; +€121m), where the impact from additional capacity MW (+€79m YoY), along with higher renewable resource (+€20m YoY), positive forex translation and others (+€27m YoY) were more than enough to offset the negative effect from the average selling price (-€5m YoY), on the back of portfolio mix effect
Autor: PLX AI
