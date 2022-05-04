Hugo Boss Q1 Earnings Much Stronger Than Expected; Guidance Confirmed
Q1 revenue EUR 772 million vs. estimate EUR 704 million.Q1 EBIT EUR 40 million vs. estimate EUR 36 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 10-15%Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,100-3,200 million
- (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss Q1 revenue EUR 772 million vs. estimate EUR 704 million.
- Q1 EBIT EUR 40 million vs. estimate EUR 36 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 10-15%
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,100-3,200 million
- The Company continues to forecast EBIT to increase within a range of +10% to +25% to an amount of between EUR 250 million and EUR 285 million, despite ongoing investments into product, brand, and digital
- This outlook is underpinned by the persisting strong brand momentum generated by BOSS and HUGO in the wake of the successful branding refresh
- Additionally, HUGO BOSS expects ongoing robust momentum in Europe and the Americas, supported by a particularly strong order intake for Fall/Winter 2022, which is forecast to drive wholesale sales in the second half of the year
