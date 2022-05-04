(PLX AI) – Pandora Q1 sales DKK 5,689 million vs. estimate DKK 5,183 million.Q1 EBIT DKK 1,310 million vs. estimate DKK 1,127 millionQ1 organic growth 21% vs. estimate 11%Q1 EBIT margin 23%Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-6% …

Pandora Delivers Stronger Than Expected Q1 Results, with Organic Growth Double Estimates

