Andritz Gets Order for Stora Enso Mill in Sweden
(PLX AI) – Andritz to rebuild bleach plant at Stora Enso’s Skutskär Mill, Sweden.Start-up is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023The investment in new bleaching technology will increase the capacity of the mill and support Stora Enso’s ambitious …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to rebuild bleach plant at Stora Enso’s Skutskär Mill, Sweden.
- Start-up is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023
- The investment in new bleaching technology will increase the capacity of the mill and support Stora Enso’s ambitious climate targets
- It will improve operational performance, enhance the overall efficiency of mill maintenance and thus reduce the site’s carbon footprint, Andritz says
