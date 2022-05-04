Wolters Kluwer Keeps FY Guidance Unchanged After 8% Q1 Organic Growth
(PLX AI) – Wolters Kluwer full-year 2022 guidance reaffirmed after posting 8% organic growth in the first quarter. First-quarter adjusted operating profit margin increased, with strong operational gearing more than compensating for increased …
- First-quarter adjusted operating profit margin increased, with strong operational gearing more than compensating for increased personnel expenses
- First-quarter adjusted free cash flow increased 6% in constant currencies, despite higher capital expenditure and tax payments in the quarter
