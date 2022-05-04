Kahoot Q1 Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations
(PLX AI) – Kahoot Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 5.7 million vs. estimate USD 6.9 millionKahoot says Active accounts were 29.9 million, up 6% YoYInvoiced revenue $34 million, up 78% YoY, Annual Recurring Revenues $138 million, up 100% YoYKahoot! reached …
