Kindred Should Consider Sale, According to 10% Shareholder Corvex
(PLX AI) – Kindred says received statment from Corvex on Kindred Group investmentKindred says Corvex thinks Kindred Board should immediately retain a leading, global financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives, including the potential value …
- (PLX AI) – Kindred says received statment from Corvex on Kindred Group investment
- Kindred says Corvex thinks Kindred Board should immediately retain a leading, global financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives, including the potential value that could be achieved through a sale or business combination
- A fully informed Board will be in the best position to weigh any strategic alternatives, compared with Kindred’s stand-alone business plan, according to Corvex
- Board should possess all relevant market information and let the data drive the decision-making process: Corvex
- Corvex now owns more than 10% of Kindred
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0