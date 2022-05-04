Pandora Rises 3% After Posting Organic Growth Double Consensus
(PLX AI) – Pandora shares rose 3% at the open after posting first-quarter organic growth twice as big as consensus expected, with the strong top-line driving margins upwards. The bottom end of the guidance for the year was also raised Pressure on …
- (PLX AI) – Pandora shares rose 3% at the open after posting first-quarter organic growth twice as big as consensus expected, with the strong top-line driving margins upwards.
- The bottom end of the guidance for the year was also raised
- Pressure on the consumer will not prevent the company from growing, even in coming quarters, where comparisons in the U.S. become more difficult, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0