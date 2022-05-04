Equinor Doesn't Raise Cash Returns to Shareholders, Putting Damper on Strong Earnings, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Equinor's strong first-quarter earnings were dampened by the fact that the company did not increase its shareholder remuneration, analysts said. Equinor posted an adjusted EBIT beat across the board on lower costs and higher gas pricesBut …
- Equinor posted an adjusted EBIT beat across the board on lower costs and higher gas prices
- But it made not changes to shareholder distribution guidance, even while peers have been increasing dividends or buybacks
- With Equinor's USD 8 billion net cash position and -22% net debt to capital employed ratio (versus the targeted 15–30%), we find it slightly surprising it is keeping dividends and buybacks flat from previous quarter at USD 10 billion annualized, analysts at DNB said
- Q1 was strong both on EBIT and free cash flow, but the shareholder remuneration is unchanged, Bank of America said
- Expectations for the earnings were already high, so the beat will only slightly positively impact the share price: BofA
- Equinor is confirming the free cash flow story, but there will be limited changes to estimates after this report, Carnegie said
- The main driver for the strong profitability is the record high natural gas prices constituting 65% of group adj. EBIT vs. 41% of production, SEB said
- The report is a reminder of the strong and attractive European natural gas exposure offered by Equinor: SEB
