checkAd

PGS Soars After Private Placement, but SEB Says Sell as Debt Problem Is Not Solved

(PLX AI) – PGS shares more than 25% after it raised new equity last night.PGS raised NOK 800 million at NOK 3.70 per shareWhile this keeps the optionality alive for another year, it does not fix the unsustainable capital structure, SEB said, …

  • (PLX AI) – PGS shares more than 25% after it raised new equity last night.
  • PGS raised NOK 800 million at NOK 3.70 per share
  • While this keeps the optionality alive for another year, it does not fix the unsustainable capital structure, SEB said, reiterating a sell recommendation
  • The new equity issue covers less than a year of interest payments and clearly does not fix the fundamental problem of too much debt: SEB
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

PGS Soars After Private Placement, but SEB Says Sell as Debt Problem Is Not Solved (PLX AI) – PGS shares more than 25% after it raised new equity last night.PGS raised NOK 800 million at NOK 3.70 per shareWhile this keeps the optionality alive for another year, it does not fix the unsustainable capital structure, SEB said, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
AMD Q1 EPS USD 0.56 vs. Estimate USD 0.7
Raiffeisen Bank Q1 Pretax Profit Much Better Than Expected as NII, Fees Beat
Fresenius Medical Names Carla Kriwet New CEO
Equinor Q1 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Expectations on High Energy Prices
Cancom Q1 EBITDA EUR 27.2 Million
Pfizer Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Adj. EPS Outlook Trimmed
Rockwell Automation Q2 Earnings Below Expectations; Guidance Cut
Vestas Rises 2% as BofA Sees Pricing Strength, Reiterates Buy
Cancom Cuts Outlook After Q1 Revenue Falls 10.8%, Supply Chain Worsening
Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Rheinmetall Wins Bid for Spiral 3 of UK’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles Program
Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
AMD Q1 EPS USD 0.56 vs. Estimate USD 0.7
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian