PGS Soars After Private Placement, but SEB Says Sell as Debt Problem Is Not Solved

(PLX AI) – PGS shares more than 25% after it raised new equity last night.

PGS raised NOK 800 million at NOK 3.70 per share

While this keeps the optionality alive for another year, it does not fix the unsustainable capital structure, SEB said, reiterating a sell recommendation

The new equity issue covers less than a year of interest payments and clearly does not fix the fundamental problem of too much debt: SEB