Levelling the Playing Field Heineken Commits to Tackling Gender Bias Within Football
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Today Heineken® revealed a new direction for its
sponsorship in football, making its entire football campaign across both the
men's and women's game about tackling gender bias affecting both players and
fans of the sport.
With two-thirds of women in football having experienced gender discrimination*,
Heineken® is on a mission to evolve its sponsorships in the sport to address the
uneven playing field when it comes to gender by highlighting some of the ways
that women are unfairly treated.
sponsorship in football, making its entire football campaign across both the
men's and women's game about tackling gender bias affecting both players and
fans of the sport.
With two-thirds of women in football having experienced gender discrimination*,
Heineken® is on a mission to evolve its sponsorships in the sport to address the
uneven playing field when it comes to gender by highlighting some of the ways
that women are unfairly treated.
Heineken®'s first move in correcting the gender bias is to address inaccurate
statistics present across the internet that are often the source of the
prejudice. In a forward-thinking move that challenges the algorithms and search
mechanics of key websites, Heineken® is today unveiling Fresher Football - a new
webpage in partnership with GOAL that provides correct responses to the most
popular questions asked online about the UEFA Champions League, where answers
tend to overlook key data around the women's game.
The aim of Fresher Football is to encourage search engines and fan sites to
recognise, amend and their current information to the accurate answers,
regardless of gender.
To achieve this Heineken® is committing to intercepting online searches, buying
key AdWords around popular football questions, and correcting the current
answers with accurate statistics based on the men's and women's game, allowing
female achievements in football to be celebrated and not forgotten.
Link to the Heineken® Fresher Football website:
https://www.goal.com/story/fresherfootball/
To further support its mission in tackling inclusivity in football, Heineken®
have created a new TVC and Digital campaign, entitled Cheers to All Fans, Men
Included , highlighting the misconception that you must be a man to be a
football fan. From sneaking to the bathroom during a date and checking the
score, to screaming loudly with their friends in the living room , Cheers to All
Fans, Men Included features men and women fans throughout, rewriting the
stereotype and showing the reality that gender doesn't dictate someone's passion
for football.
Link to the Cheers to All Fans, Men Included :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0m85z3mzVxQ
In addition to the above acts and ads, Heineken® will be partnering with its
first women football ambassador with its partnership with English football
legend and broadcaster, Alex Scott. Scott, who was a part of Arsenal's 2007 UEFA
Women's Cup winning team, will feature within Heineken®'s marketing collateral
statistics present across the internet that are often the source of the
prejudice. In a forward-thinking move that challenges the algorithms and search
mechanics of key websites, Heineken® is today unveiling Fresher Football - a new
webpage in partnership with GOAL that provides correct responses to the most
popular questions asked online about the UEFA Champions League, where answers
tend to overlook key data around the women's game.
The aim of Fresher Football is to encourage search engines and fan sites to
recognise, amend and their current information to the accurate answers,
regardless of gender.
To achieve this Heineken® is committing to intercepting online searches, buying
key AdWords around popular football questions, and correcting the current
answers with accurate statistics based on the men's and women's game, allowing
female achievements in football to be celebrated and not forgotten.
Link to the Heineken® Fresher Football website:
https://www.goal.com/story/fresherfootball/
To further support its mission in tackling inclusivity in football, Heineken®
have created a new TVC and Digital campaign, entitled Cheers to All Fans, Men
Included , highlighting the misconception that you must be a man to be a
football fan. From sneaking to the bathroom during a date and checking the
score, to screaming loudly with their friends in the living room , Cheers to All
Fans, Men Included features men and women fans throughout, rewriting the
stereotype and showing the reality that gender doesn't dictate someone's passion
for football.
Link to the Cheers to All Fans, Men Included :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0m85z3mzVxQ
In addition to the above acts and ads, Heineken® will be partnering with its
first women football ambassador with its partnership with English football
legend and broadcaster, Alex Scott. Scott, who was a part of Arsenal's 2007 UEFA
Women's Cup winning team, will feature within Heineken®'s marketing collateral
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 35 | 0 |