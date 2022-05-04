Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Today Heineken® revealed a new direction for its

sponsorship in football, making its entire football campaign across both the

men's and women's game about tackling gender bias affecting both players and

fans of the sport.



With two-thirds of women in football having experienced gender discrimination*,

Heineken® is on a mission to evolve its sponsorships in the sport to address the

uneven playing field when it comes to gender by highlighting some of the ways

that women are unfairly treated.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Heineken®'s first move in correcting the gender bias is to address inaccuratestatistics present across the internet that are often the source of theprejudice. In a forward-thinking move that challenges the algorithms and searchmechanics of key websites, Heineken® is today unveiling Fresher Football - a newwebpage in partnership with GOAL that provides correct responses to the mostpopular questions asked online about the UEFA Champions League, where answerstend to overlook key data around the women's game.The aim of Fresher Football is to encourage search engines and fan sites torecognise, amend and their current information to the accurate answers,regardless of gender.To achieve this Heineken® is committing to intercepting online searches, buyingkey AdWords around popular football questions, and correcting the currentanswers with accurate statistics based on the men's and women's game, allowingfemale achievements in football to be celebrated and not forgotten.Link to the Heineken® Fresher Football website:https://www.goal.com/story/fresherfootball/To further support its mission in tackling inclusivity in football, Heineken®have created a new TVC and Digital campaign, entitled Cheers to All Fans, MenIncluded , highlighting the misconception that you must be a man to be afootball fan. From sneaking to the bathroom during a date and checking thescore, to screaming loudly with their friends in the living room , Cheers to AllFans, Men Included features men and women fans throughout, rewriting thestereotype and showing the reality that gender doesn't dictate someone's passionfor football.Link to the Cheers to All Fans, Men Included :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0m85z3mzVxQIn addition to the above acts and ads, Heineken® will be partnering with itsfirst women football ambassador with its partnership with English footballlegend and broadcaster, Alex Scott. Scott, who was a part of Arsenal's 2007 UEFAWomen's Cup winning team, will feature within Heineken®'s marketing collateral