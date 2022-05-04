(PLX AI) – Invisio fell 4% in Stockholm after first quarter orders were stronger than expected, but profits lagged as delivery delays impacted sales. Q1 orders SEK 396.8 million vs. estimate SEK 379 millionQ1 revenue SEK 137.4 million vs. estimate …

Invisio Falls 3% as Strong Order Intake Not Yet Reflected in Earnings

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer