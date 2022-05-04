checkAd

Invisio Falls 3% as Strong Order Intake Not Yet Reflected in Earnings

(PLX AI) – Invisio fell 4% in Stockholm after first quarter orders were stronger than expected, but profits lagged as delivery delays impacted sales. Q1 orders SEK 396.8 million vs. estimate SEK 379 millionQ1 revenue SEK 137.4 million vs. estimate …

  • (PLX AI) – Invisio fell 4% in Stockholm after first quarter orders were stronger than expected, but profits lagged as delivery delays impacted sales.
  • Q1 orders SEK 396.8 million vs. estimate SEK 379 million
  • Q1 revenue SEK 137.4 million vs. estimate SEK 158 million, while Q1 EBITDA SEK 7.8 million vs. estimate SEK 20 million
  • The activity level in the market continues to rise, CEO said
  • However, the pandemic continues to create delays both to deliveries of components and outgoing deliveries to customers, which has impacted sales: CEO
Autor: PLX AI
