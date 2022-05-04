Invisio Falls 3% as Strong Order Intake Not Yet Reflected in Earnings
- (PLX AI) – Invisio fell 4% in Stockholm after first quarter orders were stronger than expected, but profits lagged as delivery delays impacted sales.
- Q1 orders SEK 396.8 million vs. estimate SEK 379 million
- Q1 revenue SEK 137.4 million vs. estimate SEK 158 million, while Q1 EBITDA SEK 7.8 million vs. estimate SEK 20 million
- The activity level in the market continues to rise, CEO said
- However, the pandemic continues to create delays both to deliveries of components and outgoing deliveries to customers, which has impacted sales: CEO
