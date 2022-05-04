Generac Q1 Sales Top Expectations; Raises Growth Outlook for Year
(PLX AI) – Generac Q1 sales USD 1,140 million vs. estimate USD 1,087 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 196 million vs. estimate USD 196 millionQ1 net income USD 114 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5-22.5%, down from 22-23% previouslyOutlook …
- (PLX AI) – Generac Q1 sales USD 1,140 million vs. estimate USD 1,087 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 196 million vs. estimate USD 196 million
- Q1 net income USD 114 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5-22.5%, down from 22-23% previously
- Outlook FY sales growth 36-40%, up from 32-36% previously
- We continued to experience robust and broad-based growth during the first quarter, CEO said
- Says continue to execute mitigating actions to address the challenging supply chain environment and inflationary cost pressures
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0