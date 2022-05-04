checkAd

Generac Q1 Sales Top Expectations; Raises Growth Outlook for Year

(PLX AI) – Generac Q1 sales USD 1,140 million vs. estimate USD 1,087 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 196 million vs. estimate USD 196 millionQ1 net income USD 114 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5-22.5%, down from 22-23% previouslyOutlook …

  • (PLX AI) – Generac Q1 sales USD 1,140 million vs. estimate USD 1,087 million.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 196 million vs. estimate USD 196 million
  • Q1 net income USD 114 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5-22.5%, down from 22-23% previously
  • Outlook FY sales growth 36-40%, up from 32-36% previously
  • We continued to experience robust and broad-based growth during the first quarter, CEO said
  • Says continue to execute mitigating actions to address the challenging supply chain environment and inflationary cost pressures
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  27   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Generac Q1 Sales Top Expectations; Raises Growth Outlook for Year (PLX AI) – Generac Q1 sales USD 1,140 million vs. estimate USD 1,087 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 196 million vs. estimate USD 196 millionQ1 net income USD 114 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5-22.5%, down from 22-23% previouslyOutlook …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
AMD Q1 EPS USD 0.56 vs. Estimate USD 0.7
Cancom Q1 EBITDA EUR 27.2 Million
Cancom Cuts Outlook After Q1 Revenue Falls 10.8%, Supply Chain Worsening
Raiffeisen Bank Q1 Pretax Profit Much Better Than Expected as NII, Fees Beat
Equinor Q1 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Expectations on High Energy Prices
Fresenius Medical Names Carla Kriwet New CEO
Novo Nordisk Buys Shares for DKK 3.4 Billion from Novo Holdings
Rockwell Automation Q2 Earnings Below Expectations; Guidance Cut
Equinor Doesn't Raise Cash Returns to Shareholders, Putting Damper on Strong Earnings, Analysts Say
Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Rheinmetall Wins Bid for Spiral 3 of UK’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles Program
Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China
AMD Q1 EPS USD 0.56 vs. Estimate USD 0.7
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian