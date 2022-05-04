CVS Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance Raised for Adj. EPS

(PLX AI) – CVS Q1 revenue USD 76,800 million vs. estimate USD 75,400 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.22 vs. estimate USD 2.15Outlook FY EPS USD 6.93-7.13, down from USD 7.04-7.24 previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.2-8.4, up from USD 8.10-8.30 …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer