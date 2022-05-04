Trane Technologies Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Demand
(PLX AI) – Trane Q1 revenue USD 3,356 million vs. estimate USD 3,150 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 462 millionQ1 operating income USD 388 millionQ1 operating margin 11.6%Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 13.8%Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.12 vs. estimate USD …
- (PLX AI) – Trane Q1 revenue USD 3,356 million vs. estimate USD 3,150 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 462 million
- Q1 operating income USD 388 million
- Q1 operating margin 11.6%
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 13.8%
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.12 vs. estimate USD 0.99
- Q1 EPS USD 1.13
- Demand for our innovative products and solutions has never been higher, CEO says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0