checkAd

Regeneron Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected

(PLX AI) – Regeneron Q1 revenue USD 2,965 million vs. estimate USD 2,724 million.Q1 net income USD 974 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD 1,318 million vs. estimate USD 1,133 millionQ1 EPS USD 8.61Q1 adjusted EPS USD 11.49 vs. estimate USD 9.89Strong …

  • (PLX AI) – Regeneron Q1 revenue USD 2,965 million vs. estimate USD 2,724 million.
  • Q1 net income USD 974 million
  • Q1 adjusted net income USD 1,318 million vs. estimate USD 1,133 million
  • Q1 EPS USD 8.61
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 11.49 vs. estimate USD 9.89
  • Strong first quarter performance was marked by top- and bottom-line growth, accompanied by R&D progress and continued investment in our pipeline, CEO says
  • Continued to see substantial U.S. sales growth for EYLEA and Dupixent worldwide: CEO
  • We are well-positioned to reach even more patients with type 2 inflammatory disease through FDA priority review designations for Dupixent in children with atopic dermatitis and in adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis: CEO


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Regeneron Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Regeneron Q1 revenue USD 2,965 million vs. estimate USD 2,724 million.Q1 net income USD 974 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD 1,318 million vs. estimate USD 1,133 millionQ1 EPS USD 8.61Q1 adjusted EPS USD 11.49 vs. estimate USD 9.89Strong …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
AMD Q1 EPS USD 0.56 vs. Estimate USD 0.7
Cancom Q1 EBITDA EUR 27.2 Million
Cancom Cuts Outlook After Q1 Revenue Falls 10.8%, Supply Chain Worsening
Raiffeisen Bank Q1 Pretax Profit Much Better Than Expected as NII, Fees Beat
Equinor Q1 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Expectations on High Energy Prices
Fresenius Medical Names Carla Kriwet New CEO
Novo Nordisk Buys Shares for DKK 3.4 Billion from Novo Holdings
Rockwell Automation Q2 Earnings Below Expectations; Guidance Cut
Equinor Doesn't Raise Cash Returns to Shareholders, Putting Damper on Strong Earnings, Analysts Say
Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Rheinmetall Wins Bid for Spiral 3 of UK’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles Program
Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China
AMD Q1 EPS USD 0.56 vs. Estimate USD 0.7
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian