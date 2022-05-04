Regeneron Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected
- (PLX AI) – Regeneron Q1 revenue USD 2,965 million vs. estimate USD 2,724 million.
- Q1 net income USD 974 million
- Q1 adjusted net income USD 1,318 million vs. estimate USD 1,133 million
- Q1 EPS USD 8.61
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 11.49 vs. estimate USD 9.89
- Strong first quarter performance was marked by top- and bottom-line growth, accompanied by R&D progress and continued investment in our pipeline, CEO says
- Continued to see substantial U.S. sales growth for EYLEA and Dupixent worldwide: CEO
- We are well-positioned to reach even more patients with type 2 inflammatory disease through FDA priority review designations for Dupixent in children with atopic dermatitis and in adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis: CEO
