Xylem Lifts FY Outlook for Organic Growth, Adj. EPS

(PLX AI) – Xylem Q1 net income USD 82 million.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 16-17%Outlook FY adjusted EPS $2.40-2.70, up from $2.35-2.70 previouslyOutlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previouslySays seeing gradual improvement in chip …

  • (PLX AI) – Xylem Q1 net income USD 82 million.
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 16-17%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS $2.40-2.70, up from $2.35-2.70 previously
  • Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previously
  • Says seeing gradual improvement in chip supply, and revenues grew faster than our expectations, as did margin performance overall

Autor: PLX AI
