Xylem Lifts FY Outlook for Organic Growth, Adj. EPS
(PLX AI) – Xylem Q1 net income USD 82 million.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 16-17%Outlook FY adjusted EPS $2.40-2.70, up from $2.35-2.70 previouslyOutlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previouslySays seeing gradual improvement in chip …
- (PLX AI) – Xylem Q1 net income USD 82 million.
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 16-17%
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS $2.40-2.70, up from $2.35-2.70 previously
- Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previously
- Says seeing gradual improvement in chip supply, and revenues grew faster than our expectations, as did margin performance overall
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0