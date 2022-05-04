German Consul General in Dubai congratulates door2door and Swvl on their merger as an important sign for future relationship between United Arab Emirates and Germany
- Excellent timing for both companies: UAE and Germany celebrate their 50th
anniversary of political relations this year
- Swvl & door2door welcome German Consul General in Dubai discussing how to
further strengthen relationships between UAE and Germany
Last week, Germany's Consul General in Dubai, Holger Mahnicke, followed an
invitation of Swvl and door2door, visiting the company's headquarters in Dubai.
In open discussion they discussed with the Consul General how to further
strengthen the relations between UAE and Germany. 2022 is a very special year:
both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic
relations.
Both teams from Swvl and door2door explained how important and at the same time
unique the construct of this cooperation is. It is enriched by complementary
technologies, products and services, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G
transportation across more than 115 cities across 18 countries and four
continents. The foundation of this is a multinational culture of people
collaborating and cooperating in order to provide safer, better and more
reliable transportation, improving mass transit and reducing GHG emissions.
Holger Mahnicke, Germany's Consul General in Dubai, said"I very much enjoyed our
conversation about making cities smarter. Germany and UAE relations have been
prosperous in the past 50 years. This is a great cooperation to shape a
sustainable future together for the next 50 years ahead."
Mostafa Kandil, Swvl Founder and CEO, said: "The merger of door2door and Swvl is
a perfect example of companies from the middle east and central europe working
together on a better future, providing safe, affordable transportation options,
unlocking social, economic, and educational opportunities while reducing
emissions. It has been an honor to discuss with Consul General Mahnicke how Swvl
and door2door can contribute to strengthening German-UAE relations."
Youssef Salem, Swvl CFO, said: "As our group is expanding globally, our
company's contribution in international relations becomes more important. Our
combination with door2door and today's discussions demonstrate the strong
economic ties between Europe and the Middle East. I am very happy we had an open
exchange with the Consul General, his perspectives and advice have been highly
appreciated by our team."
Tom Kirschbaum and Maxim Nohroudi, door2door Founders & Co-CEOs, said: "The
merger of both our companies is a strong signal into our industry, and beyond:
it is an economic and international relations signal, as it shows that a new
global mobility champion is formed on the shoulder of UAE-German relations.
Stakeholders across sectors recognized this strong move, and with this week's
acquisition of Volt Lines from Turkey we're continuing our path of building a
global mobility company."
About door2door
door2door is a European high-growth mobility platform providing software
solutions for on-demand shared mobility, multimodal routing and mobility
analytics. The Berlin-based company licenses its B2G/B2B mobility software to
municipalities, mass transit operators, transit agencies, corporations, and
automotive companies, with 70 deployments across 10 European countries and
approximately 24% market share in Germany, Europe's largest mass transit market.
Founded by Dr. Tom Kirschbaum and Maxim Nohroudi with the goal of making cities
smarter, door2door has been appointed by LinkedIn as "Top-10 Startup in Germany"
and "European Company of the Year".
About swvl
Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions,
offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across more than 115
cities across 18 countries and four continents. The Company's platform provides
complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals
who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl's parallel mass
transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want
- making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally
friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with
varied payment options and 24 / 7 access to high-quality private buses and vans.
Swvl was co-founded by Mostafa Kandil, who launched Carmudi in the Philippines,
which became the largest car classifieds platform in the country in just six
months. He then served as Rocket Internet's Head of Operations. In 2016, Kandil
joined Careem, a ride-sharing company and the first unicorn in the Middle East,
where he launched services in multiple new markets.
