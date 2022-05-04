German Consul General in Dubai congratulates door2door and Swvl on their merger as an important sign for future relationship between United Arab Emirates and Germany

Dubai (ots) -



- Excellent timing for both companies: UAE and Germany celebrate their 50th

anniversary of political relations this year



- Swvl & door2door welcome German Consul General in Dubai discussing how to

further strengthen relationships between UAE and Germany





- This week's acquisition of Volt Lines in Turkey marks another milestone in thecompany's expansion strategyLast week, Germany's Consul General in Dubai, Holger Mahnicke, followed aninvitation of Swvl and door2door, visiting the company's headquarters in Dubai.In open discussion they discussed with the Consul General how to furtherstrengthen the relations between UAE and Germany. 2022 is a very special year:both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomaticrelations.Both teams from Swvl and door2door explained how important and at the same timeunique the construct of this cooperation is. It is enriched by complementarytechnologies, products and services, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2Gtransportation across more than 115 cities across 18 countries and fourcontinents. The foundation of this is a multinational culture of peoplecollaborating and cooperating in order to provide safer, better and morereliable transportation, improving mass transit and reducing GHG emissions.Holger Mahnicke, Germany's Consul General in Dubai, said"I very much enjoyed ourconversation about making cities smarter. Germany and UAE relations have beenprosperous in the past 50 years. This is a great cooperation to shape asustainable future together for the next 50 years ahead."Mostafa Kandil, Swvl Founder and CEO, said: "The merger of door2door and Swvl isa perfect example of companies from the middle east and central europe workingtogether on a better future, providing safe, affordable transportation options,unlocking social, economic, and educational opportunities while reducingemissions. It has been an honor to discuss with Consul General Mahnicke how Swvland door2door can contribute to strengthening German-UAE relations."Youssef Salem, Swvl CFO, said: "As our group is expanding globally, ourcompany's contribution in international relations becomes more important. Ourcombination with door2door and today's discussions demonstrate the strongeconomic ties between Europe and the Middle East. I am very happy we had an openexchange with the Consul General, his perspectives and advice have been highlyappreciated by our team."Tom Kirschbaum and Maxim Nohroudi, door2door Founders & Co-CEOs, said: "Themerger of both our companies is a strong signal into our industry, and beyond:it is an economic and international relations signal, as it shows that a newglobal mobility champion is formed on the shoulder of UAE-German relations.Stakeholders across sectors recognized this strong move, and with this week'sacquisition of Volt Lines from Turkey we're continuing our path of building aglobal mobility company."About door2doordoor2door is a European high-growth mobility platform providing softwaresolutions for on-demand shared mobility, multimodal routing and mobilityanalytics. The Berlin-based company licenses its B2G/B2B mobility software tomunicipalities, mass transit operators, transit agencies, corporations, andautomotive companies, with 70 deployments across 10 European countries andapproximately 24% market share in Germany, Europe's largest mass transit market.Founded by Dr. Tom Kirschbaum and Maxim Nohroudi with the goal of making citiessmarter, door2door has been appointed by LinkedIn as "Top-10 Startup in Germany"and "European Company of the Year".About swvlSwvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions,offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across more than 115cities across 18 countries and four continents. The Company's platform providescomplimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individualswho cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl's parallel masstransit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want- making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentallyfriendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app withvaried payment options and 24 / 7 access to high-quality private buses and vans.Swvl was co-founded by Mostafa Kandil, who launched Carmudi in the Philippines,which became the largest car classifieds platform in the country in just sixmonths. He then served as Rocket Internet's Head of Operations. In 2016, Kandiljoined Careem, a ride-sharing company and the first unicorn in the Middle East,where he launched services in multiple new markets.Contact:If you are interested in an interview or need additional information, pleasecontact us at the following address:Katja Diehlpress@door2door.io | Tel: +49 163 8141730Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121413/5212958OTS: Door2Door GmbH