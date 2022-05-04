Securitras Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Shares Little Changed
(PLX AI) – Securitas Q1 sales SEK 28,598 million vs. estimate SEK 28,037 millionQ1 EPS SEK 2.3 vs. estimate SEK 2.15Q1 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,452 million vs. estimate SEK 1,443 millionOperating margin improves to 5.1% from 4.9%We started the year with …
