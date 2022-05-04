Charles River Q1 Results Top Expectations; Lifts Revenue Growth Outlook
(PLX AI) – Charles River Q1 revenue USD 913.9 million vs. estimate USD 910 million.Q1 net income USD 93 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 2.75 vs. estimate USD 2.72Q1 EPS USD 1.81Reported revenue growth guidance is being increased by 50 basis points to …
