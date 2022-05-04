Marriott Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Reinstates Quarterly Dividend
(PLX AI) – Marriott Q1 EPS USD 1.14.Q1 adjusted net income USD 413 millionQ1 net income USD 377 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.25 vs. estimate USD 0.9Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 759 million vs. estimate USD 651 million
