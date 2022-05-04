Energizer Solar launches in Europe to provide a complete solar solution for homes across the continent (FOTO)
London (ots) - Energizer Solar (http://www.energizersolar.com) , a new range of
solar products, is set to launch in Europe next month through Energizer's
licensed partner, 8 Star Energy (http://www.8starenergy.com) . The launch is in
response to growing consumer demand for a full range of renewable energy
solutions.
Energizer Solar, which was successfully launched to the Australian market,
offers a complete set of solar products for consumers to power their homes,
including solar storage, panels, inverters, and electric vehicle charging
solutions.
The new solar product range is being launched by Energizer's licensee, 8 Star
Energy, a company known and respected globally for providing power solutions
that consumers can depend on. With renewable energy now accounting for over a
fifth of energy consumed in the EU*.
To kickstart the availability in Europe, two key distribution partners have
already joined forces in offering Energizer Solar products. Voltalia, an
international player in renewable energies, will support customers in France,
Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the UK. Energomix S.A., the largest
independent energy services company in Poland, will be responsible for
distribution in Poland. These distribution partnerships with established
clean-energy leaders will help accelerate the growth of the residential
renewables market in Europe.
"The European launch of Energizer Solar is an exciting, significant step forward
for 8 Star Energy," said Scott Meczkowski, Senior Manager of Licensing at
Energizer. "There's a growing appetite for renewable energy solutions, and we're
confident their new line of solar products will be well received by consumers
and renewable energy distributors alike."
Julian Sweeney, 8 Star Energy, comments: "Working with Energizer to bring this
new solar offer to market has been hugely exciting. The European market is
bursting with opportunity and with a trusted brand like Energizer, we're halfway
there already. Bringing our renewables expertise together with Energizer's
knowledge of power has created and driven a dynamic working partnership."
The full suite of Energizer Solar products will be showcased at Smarter E Europe
(https://www.thesmartere.de/home) between 11-13th May alongside Energizer Hard
Case Professional, a powerful range of portable power solutions that consumers
can use to extend the battery life of their devices anytime, anywhere. During
the exhibition, there will be an opportunity to see the products in action and
speak to a team of experts at the stand, Hall B1.309.
- ENDS -
About 8 Star Energy
We are an Australian clean energy company providing global renewable energy
products for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. As the licensed
partner to Energizer and Eveready, we have a portfolio spanning energy storage,
portable power and solar. We are committed to providing people with trusted
battery power. Whether at home, on the job or adventuring outdoors, our
Energizer products are designed to integrate with everyday life and provide the
perfect solution to store and deliver energy on the go. 8 Star Energy recently
set up a European HQ in Ireland. The business exists to provide renewable,
independent energy where and when people need it. It's energy for the future.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings ("Energizer," NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one
of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries,
portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and
fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include
Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!,
California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch
Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company,
Energizer's mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving
consumers and customers. Visit http://www.energizerholdings.com for more
details.
* https://www.eea.europa.eu/ims/share-of-energy-consumption-from
Pressekontakt:
Marcus Brunner
mailto:marcus.brunner@energizersolar.com
+49 172 3426844
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162929/5213017
OTS: Energizer Solar
