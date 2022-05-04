Energizer Solar launches in Europe to provide a complete solar solution for homes across the continent (FOTO)

London (ots) - Energizer Solar (http://www.energizersolar.com) , a new range of

solar products, is set to launch in Europe next month through Energizer's

licensed partner, 8 Star Energy (http://www.8starenergy.com) . The launch is in

response to growing consumer demand for a full range of renewable energy

solutions.



Energizer Solar, which was successfully launched to the Australian market,

offers a complete set of solar products for consumers to power their homes,

including solar storage, panels, inverters, and electric vehicle charging

solutions.





The new solar product range is being launched by Energizer's licensee, 8 StarEnergy, a company known and respected globally for providing power solutionsthat consumers can depend on. With renewable energy now accounting for over afifth of energy consumed in the EU*.To kickstart the availability in Europe, two key distribution partners havealready joined forces in offering Energizer Solar products. Voltalia, aninternational player in renewable energies, will support customers in France,Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the UK. Energomix S.A., the largestindependent energy services company in Poland, will be responsible fordistribution in Poland. These distribution partnerships with establishedclean-energy leaders will help accelerate the growth of the residentialrenewables market in Europe."The European launch of Energizer Solar is an exciting, significant step forwardfor 8 Star Energy," said Scott Meczkowski, Senior Manager of Licensing atEnergizer. "There's a growing appetite for renewable energy solutions, and we'reconfident their new line of solar products will be well received by consumersand renewable energy distributors alike."Julian Sweeney, 8 Star Energy, comments: "Working with Energizer to bring thisnew solar offer to market has been hugely exciting. The European market isbursting with opportunity and with a trusted brand like Energizer, we're halfwaythere already. Bringing our renewables expertise together with Energizer'sknowledge of power has created and driven a dynamic working partnership."The full suite of Energizer Solar products will be showcased at Smarter E Europe(https://www.thesmartere.de/home) between 11-13th May alongside Energizer HardCase Professional, a powerful range of portable power solutions that consumerscan use to extend the battery life of their devices anytime, anywhere. Duringthe exhibition, there will be an opportunity to see the products in action andspeak to a team of experts at the stand, Hall B1.309.- ENDS -About 8 Star EnergyWe are an Australian clean energy company providing global renewable energyproducts for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. As the licensedpartner to Energizer and Eveready, we have a portfolio spanning energy storage,portable power and solar. We are committed to providing people with trustedbattery power. Whether at home, on the job or adventuring outdoors, ourEnergizer products are designed to integrate with everyday life and provide theperfect solution to store and deliver energy on the go. 8 Star Energy recentlyset up a European HQ in Ireland. The business exists to provide renewable,independent energy where and when people need it. It's energy for the future.About EnergizerEnergizer Holdings ("Energizer," NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is oneof the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries,portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, andfragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includeEnergizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!,California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, ScratchDoctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company,Energizer's mission is to be the leader in our categories by better servingconsumers and customers. Visit http://www.energizerholdings.com for moredetails.* https://www.eea.europa.eu/ims/share-of-energy-consumption-fromPressekontakt:Marcus Brunnermailto:marcus.brunner@energizersolar.com+49 172 3426844Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162929/5213017OTS: Energizer Solar