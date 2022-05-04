Solarity - experts in solar systems on their mission to make the world a better place (FOTO)
Prague (ots) - The application of solar energy has not only become an
increasingly common topic of conversation among end users, but also among
companies that supply and install them and who want to guarantee the supply of
high-quality solar systems to their clients. To be able to count on a business
partner that provides not only highly reliable photovoltaic systems from
world-renowned brands, but that also offers a wide range of benefits is
therefore of key importance.
Cutting-edge technologies and professional tailor-made services for your
projects
Solarity has been operating on the market as a distributor and wholesale dealer
of photovoltaic systems for over 10 years. Our experience in this field is next
to none, which means we are well placed to cover the needs of all companies
looking for a professional supplier of photovoltaic systems. Solarity can
provide the following items for both on-grid and off-grid solutions:
- solar panels;
- inverters;
- battery storage systems;
- charging stations;
- mounting systems;
- other accessories.
Our primary goal - to provide high-quality photovoltaic systems - is evident
from the range we offer from world-renowned manufacturers, such as Canadian
Solar, Jinko Solar, Q CELLS, Phono Solar, Solar Edge, Fronius, SMA, Huawei,
SolaX Power, Tigo or K2 Systems. Our expertise is also guaranteed by our team of
international experts in the field of photovoltaic systems who operate in more
than 30 countries.
It goes without saying that we also provide premium logistics services all over
the world. Customers can rely on us to inform them about the progress of their
order and the expected time of delivery.
Partnership based on trust
The collaboration with our suppliers is always based on a high level of
professionalism. Of profound importance to us are mutual trust and the setting
of well-defined goals and a joint path to fulfilling them in line with the
customer's wishes. Solarity also prides itself on its open and flexible
communication throughout the entire period of collaboration. Where necessary,
local technical support is always available.
Customised financing for your project
Irrespective of whether you are planning a project in the order of kilowatts, or
more extensive collaboration in the order of megawatts, Solarity will help you
with customised financing solutions. Customers can therefore opt for the path
that is the most acceptable to them.
Benefits for loyal customers
As with long standing friendships, the Solarity Partner Programme offers loyal
customers a number of benefits, such as special prices and exclusive offers,
including welcome packages, preferential prices, free-of-charge training,
invitations to VIP events or factoring.
Knowledge transfer through seminars and training sessions
To expand the know-how of its partners, Solarity prepares training sessions and
seminars focused on the field of solar systems. Solarity firmly believes that
the only way to keep up to date on the latest technologies and available options
is to facilitate the transfer of knowledge from leading manufacturers of
photovoltaic systems, key partners and other experts..
Responsibility for the environment and communities
Sustainability is one of Solarity's key values, which is reflected in all our
activities, including our relationship with employees. Within the framework of
corporate social responsibility (CSR), Solarity takes part in projects focused
on environmental protection, the improvement of working conditions, and support
for local communities.
Get advice on solar systems from experts in the field.
Pressekontakt:
Petr Haspl
Marketing Manager
+420 778 082 270
mailto:petr.haspl@solarity.cz
http://www.solarity.cz
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162931/5213042
OTS: Solarity
