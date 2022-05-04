Solarity - experts in solar systems on their mission to make the world a better place (FOTO)

Prague (ots) - The application of solar energy has not only become an

Solarity has been operating on the market as a distributor and wholesale dealerof photovoltaic systems for over 10 years. Our experience in this field is nextto none, which means we are well placed to cover the needs of all companieslooking for a professional supplier of photovoltaic systems. Solarity canprovide the following items for both on-grid and off-grid solutions:- solar panels;- inverters;- battery storage systems;- charging stations;- mounting systems;- other accessories.Our primary goal - to provide high-quality photovoltaic systems - is evidentfrom the range we offer from world-renowned manufacturers, such as CanadianSolar, Jinko Solar, Q CELLS, Phono Solar, Solar Edge, Fronius, SMA, Huawei,SolaX Power, Tigo or K2 Systems. Our expertise is also guaranteed by our team ofinternational experts in the field of photovoltaic systems who operate in morethan 30 countries.It goes without saying that we also provide premium logistics services all overthe world. Customers can rely on us to inform them about the progress of theirorder and the expected time of delivery.Partnership based on trustThe collaboration with our suppliers is always based on a high level ofprofessionalism. Of profound importance to us are mutual trust and the settingof well-defined goals and a joint path to fulfilling them in line with thecustomer's wishes. Solarity also prides itself on its open and flexiblecommunication throughout the entire period of collaboration. Where necessary,local technical support is always available.Customised financing for your projectIrrespective of whether you are planning a project in the order of kilowatts, ormore extensive collaboration in the order of megawatts, Solarity will help youwith customised financing solutions. Customers can therefore opt for the paththat is the most acceptable to them.Benefits for loyal customersAs with long standing friendships, the Solarity Partner Programme offers loyalcustomers a number of benefits, such as special prices and exclusive offers,including welcome packages, preferential prices, free-of-charge training,invitations to VIP events or factoring.Knowledge transfer through seminars and training sessionsTo expand the know-how of its partners, Solarity prepares training sessions andseminars focused on the field of solar systems. Solarity firmly believes thatthe only way to keep up to date on the latest technologies and available optionsis to facilitate the transfer of knowledge from leading manufacturers ofphotovoltaic systems, key partners and other experts..Responsibility for the environment and communitiesSustainability is one of Solarity's key values, which is reflected in all ouractivities, including our relationship with employees. Within the framework ofcorporate social responsibility (CSR), Solarity takes part in projects focusedon environmental protection, the improvement of working conditions, and supportfor local communities.