Eco Green Energy - New Smart Pioneer in PV Modules, Energy Storage and Smart Systems (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Eco Green Energy Ltd. (EGE) is a high-tech leading French
enterprise with 15 years' experience in the solar industry globally. Our main
product lines are PV modules produced Mono and Polycrystal solar photovoltaic
modules with top-notch cell M12 size and 12BB cell technology , which allows us
to provide power outputs up to 605W , 21.40% efficiency, lifespan of 25 years
and product warranty of 12 years .
Currently, our installed capacity reached more than 2GW+ thanks to our extended
100+ distributor networks in more than 70+ Countries worldwide that allow us to
deliver 50+ projects with the latest innovative technologies: from large power
projects, commercial solutions, agro-fishery applications, and residential use.
Along with research, development, production, and sales of PV Modules, EGE
focuses on energy storage solutions (lithium/gel Batteries, inverters, hybrid
inverters, controllers) and smart systems with up to 2 years product warranty to
outstand high performance even in harsh environments.
Our trusted products range are made following strict ISO 9001:2015 standards as
well as compliance with the IEC 61730 and 61215 norms, CE mark, TUV , UL and
other certifications globally (Fide, In Metro ... etc).
Due our high growth and outstanding performance delivering Qualité Française in
each detail, we are expanding our production line to 1GW/year on mid-2022,
meeting high European standards and impact your business, as well as people's
lives.
We are always on the path to #BuildingAGreenerWorld (https://www.facebook.com/ha
shtag/buildingagreenerworld?__eep__=6&__cft__%5B0%5D=AZU1b5bbX-Ep10TvQVyTkbEsmyE
fesrgW5zv552AzlDhxhXuiRtGhBk2vkoyEk2ccNPmhg_BIBfmeyIgc43OrLeVU-uVLUAic73aDjgr5FW
xjNkI0MJRV0NCzKJ0Fr1lbPaKq2JK_EYnTFv0U6eHTT9msPLpAPziOH7JYuuxctYSjRvURinHR890Fcf
XT-F_SA0&__tn__=*NK-R) , so let's continue to work for this goal together!
Know more about us in https://www.eco-greenenergy.com/ and get all our updates
in our Newsletter
(https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/eco-green-energy-6922478733362659328/) .
Pressekontakt:
Nicolas Staub
Marketing Director - Eco Green Energy
Phone: +86 18551315556
Email: mailto:brandmarketing@eco-greenenergy.com
Skype: brandmarketing_3
Website: http://www.eco-greenenergy.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162932/5213125
OTS: Eco Green Energy
