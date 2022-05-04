Eco Green Energy - New Smart Pioneer in PV Modules, Energy Storage and Smart Systems (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Eco Green Energy Ltd. (EGE) is a high-tech leading French

enterprise with 15 years' experience in the solar industry globally. Our main

product lines are PV modules produced Mono and Polycrystal solar photovoltaic

modules with top-notch cell M12 size and 12BB cell technology , which allows us

to provide power outputs up to 605W , 21.40% efficiency, lifespan of 25 years

and product warranty of 12 years .



Currently, our installed capacity reached more than 2GW+ thanks to our extended

100+ distributor networks in more than 70+ Countries worldwide that allow us to

deliver 50+ projects with the latest innovative technologies: from large power

projects, commercial solutions, agro-fishery applications, and residential use.



