Pinnacle West Reports Q1 Net income $17 Million, with EPS $0.15; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Pinnacle West Q1 net income USD 17 million.Q1 EPS USD 0.15Lower quarterly results in line with company’s expectations following “financial reset” from recent rate case decisionRobust sales growth of 4.4% and customer growth of 2.2%APS …
- (PLX AI) – Pinnacle West Q1 net income USD 17 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 0.15
- Lower quarterly results in line with company’s expectations following “financial reset” from recent rate case decision
- Robust sales growth of 4.4% and customer growth of 2.2%
- APS employees focus on summer preparedness and reliability using advanced robotic technology
- For 2022, the company continues to expect its consolidated earnings guidance will be in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per diluted share on a weather-normalized basis
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0