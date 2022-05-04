North Media Maintains 2022 Forecast, Reports 1Q EBIT of DKK 48 Million
(PLX AI) – North Media reported Q1 revenue DKK 248 million. Q1 EBIT DKK 48 millionOutlook FY EBIT DKK 190-220 millionNorth Media guidance for 2022 is unchanged Due to a negative return on securities of DKK 95m, North Media incurred a loss for the …
