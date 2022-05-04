Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral Goals
Arlington, Va. (ots/PRNewswire) - Industrial companies consume over half of the
energy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving the
sector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A new report
from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys (http://www.infoysy.com/)
(NYSE: INFY), " Delivering on Carbon Neutral Goals (https://apc01.safelinks.prot
ection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.manufacturersalliance.org%2Fresearch-i
nsights%2Fdelivering-carbon-neutral-goals&data=05%7C01%7Cmaryellen.harn%40infosy
s.com%7C3461e7c8db0b418fb6d408da2c44abff%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%
7C0%7C637870970711546494%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2l
uMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=KwDDbbV6T2V3%2F4vfUhX1
wk4lZmKnXRW4iDbgR5BbMaI%3D&reserved=0) ," outlines the progress manufacturers
have made to-date on reducing carbon emissions across three scopes: direct
emissions, indirect emissions from electricity purchases, and indirect emissions
derived from a manufacturer's value chain. The report also shares steps on how
manufacturers can move forward in reducing emissions and provides examples from
manufacturing executives across sectors at various stages in their carbon
neutrality journey.
"The manufacturing sector is an important player in helping reduce the global
carbon footprint," notes Stephen Gold, President and CEO of Manufacturers
Alliance. "This report shines a light on where U.S. manufacturers are today and
how they can continue to support sustainability and growth."
Findings include:
- 45% of manufacturers are exploring how to expand their carbon footprint
initiatives, with 28% already expanding initiatives beyond factories.
- The aerospace and automotive industries are ahead of the pack with over 30% of
respondents, (which is more than double other industries covered in the
survey), saying they are tracking across all three scopes of emissions.
- 94% of respondents noted that capturing a product's carbon footprint was
difficult as only 28% have a system in place to track the carbon footprint of
their products.
- Digital technologies were identified as a key resource for emission tracking,
with four stages of maturity identified in the digitalization journey. 45% of
respondents are already using data to track and monitor emissions.
"Providing visibility and insights from manufacturing operations data is key to
accelerating progress on sustainability goals," says Jasmeet Singh, Executive
Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys. "Digitalization tools
energy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving the
sector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A new report
from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys (http://www.infoysy.com/)
(NYSE: INFY), " Delivering on Carbon Neutral Goals (https://apc01.safelinks.prot
ection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.manufacturersalliance.org%2Fresearch-i
nsights%2Fdelivering-carbon-neutral-goals&data=05%7C01%7Cmaryellen.harn%40infosy
s.com%7C3461e7c8db0b418fb6d408da2c44abff%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%
7C0%7C637870970711546494%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2l
uMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=KwDDbbV6T2V3%2F4vfUhX1
wk4lZmKnXRW4iDbgR5BbMaI%3D&reserved=0) ," outlines the progress manufacturers
have made to-date on reducing carbon emissions across three scopes: direct
emissions, indirect emissions from electricity purchases, and indirect emissions
derived from a manufacturer's value chain. The report also shares steps on how
manufacturers can move forward in reducing emissions and provides examples from
manufacturing executives across sectors at various stages in their carbon
neutrality journey.
"The manufacturing sector is an important player in helping reduce the global
carbon footprint," notes Stephen Gold, President and CEO of Manufacturers
Alliance. "This report shines a light on where U.S. manufacturers are today and
how they can continue to support sustainability and growth."
Findings include:
- 45% of manufacturers are exploring how to expand their carbon footprint
initiatives, with 28% already expanding initiatives beyond factories.
- The aerospace and automotive industries are ahead of the pack with over 30% of
respondents, (which is more than double other industries covered in the
survey), saying they are tracking across all three scopes of emissions.
- 94% of respondents noted that capturing a product's carbon footprint was
difficult as only 28% have a system in place to track the carbon footprint of
their products.
- Digital technologies were identified as a key resource for emission tracking,
with four stages of maturity identified in the digitalization journey. 45% of
respondents are already using data to track and monitor emissions.
"Providing visibility and insights from manufacturing operations data is key to
accelerating progress on sustainability goals," says Jasmeet Singh, Executive
Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys. "Digitalization tools
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 36 | 0 |