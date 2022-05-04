checkAd

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral Goals

Arlington, Va. (ots/PRNewswire) - Industrial companies consume over half of the
energy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving the
sector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A new report
from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys (http://www.infoysy.com/)
(NYSE: INFY), " Delivering on Carbon Neutral Goals (https://apc01.safelinks.prot
ection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.manufacturersalliance.org%2Fresearch-i
nsights%2Fdelivering-carbon-neutral-goals&data=05%7C01%7Cmaryellen.harn%40infosy
s.com%7C3461e7c8db0b418fb6d408da2c44abff%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%
7C0%7C637870970711546494%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2l
uMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=KwDDbbV6T2V3%2F4vfUhX1
wk4lZmKnXRW4iDbgR5BbMaI%3D&reserved=0) ," outlines the progress manufacturers
have made to-date on reducing carbon emissions across three scopes: direct
emissions, indirect emissions from electricity purchases, and indirect emissions
derived from a manufacturer's value chain. The report also shares steps on how
manufacturers can move forward in reducing emissions and provides examples from
manufacturing executives across sectors at various stages in their carbon
neutrality journey.

"The manufacturing sector is an important player in helping reduce the global
carbon footprint," notes Stephen Gold, President and CEO of Manufacturers
Alliance. "This report shines a light on where U.S. manufacturers are today and
how they can continue to support sustainability and growth."

Findings include:

- 45% of manufacturers are exploring how to expand their carbon footprint
initiatives, with 28% already expanding initiatives beyond factories.
- The aerospace and automotive industries are ahead of the pack with over 30% of
respondents, (which is more than double other industries covered in the
survey), saying they are tracking across all three scopes of emissions.
- 94% of respondents noted that capturing a product's carbon footprint was
difficult as only 28% have a system in place to track the carbon footprint of
their products.
- Digital technologies were identified as a key resource for emission tracking,
with four stages of maturity identified in the digitalization journey. 45% of
respondents are already using data to track and monitor emissions.

"Providing visibility and insights from manufacturing operations data is key to
accelerating progress on sustainability goals," says Jasmeet Singh, Executive
Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys. "Digitalization tools
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral Goals Industrial companies consume over half of the energy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving the sector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A new report from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Snocks-Gründer auf der Forbes-Liste "30 Under 30 Europe" (FOTO)
Konferenz der Europäischen Schlaganfallorganisation 2022: Neue Studie bringt Darmmikrobiota-Stämme mit schwereren Schlaganfällen und schlechterer ...
Verjährung im Audi Abgasskandal droht tausenden Erwerbern Ende 2022: Jetzt handeln, bevor es zu spät ist!
Teures Marketing, Kommentar zu Share Now von Joachim Herr
IAPC Awards 2022 Democracy Medal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and The People of ...
Kohlenstoff-gesteuertes Design: Carbon Designer 3D ermöglicht es, die Umweltwirkungen zu reduzieren, bevor Sie mit dem Design ...
Gemeinsam die Zukunft gestalten: Wie wird aus Wunsch Wirklichkeit? / Wo es zwischen jungen Talenten und Top-Managern von heute ...
Die Mobilitätsgestalter von Morgen (FOTO)
Aussichten im Außenhandel trüben sich weiter ein
Solarity - experts in solar systems on their mission to make the world a better place (FOTO)
Titel
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
Innovate London: Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration
Forrester eröffnet Bewerbung für "Global Technology Strategy Impact"- und ...
Deutscher Maschinenbau: Resilienz ist das Gebot der Stunde
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Neues Produkt: Nect Sign ermöglicht rechtssichere digitale Unterschrift (FOTO)
Wirtschaftswachstum mit Bremsspuren
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Neues Mietkonzept City Pop startet in Berlin Friedrichshain mit 176 Appartements
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...