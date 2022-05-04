Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral Goals

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Arlington, Va. (ots/PRNewswire) - Industrial companies consume over half of theenergy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving thesector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A new reportfrom Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys (http://www.infoysy.com/)(NYSE: INFY), " Delivering on Carbon Neutral Goals (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.manufacturersalliance.org%2Fresearch-insights%2Fdelivering-carbon-neutral-goals&data=05%7C01%7Cmaryellen.harn%40infosys.com%7C3461e7c8db0b418fb6d408da2c44abff%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637870970711546494%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=KwDDbbV6T2V3%2F4vfUhX1wk4lZmKnXRW4iDbgR5BbMaI%3D&reserved=0) ," outlines the progress manufacturershave made to-date on reducing carbon emissions across three scopes: directemissions, indirect emissions from electricity purchases, and indirect emissionsderived from a manufacturer's value chain. The report also shares steps on howmanufacturers can move forward in reducing emissions and provides examples frommanufacturing executives across sectors at various stages in their carbonneutrality journey."The manufacturing sector is an important player in helping reduce the globalcarbon footprint," notes Stephen Gold, President and CEO of ManufacturersAlliance. "This report shines a light on where U.S. manufacturers are today andhow they can continue to support sustainability and growth."Findings include:- 45% of manufacturers are exploring how to expand their carbon footprintinitiatives, with 28% already expanding initiatives beyond factories.- The aerospace and automotive industries are ahead of the pack with over 30% ofrespondents, (which is more than double other industries covered in thesurvey), saying they are tracking across all three scopes of emissions.- 94% of respondents noted that capturing a product's carbon footprint wasdifficult as only 28% have a system in place to track the carbon footprint oftheir products.- Digital technologies were identified as a key resource for emission tracking,with four stages of maturity identified in the digitalization journey. 45% ofrespondents are already using data to track and monitor emissions."Providing visibility and insights from manufacturing operations data is key toaccelerating progress on sustainability goals," says Jasmeet Singh, ExecutiveVice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys. "Digitalization tools