Moncler Q1 Revenue Beats Estimates
During the quarter, revenues grew 60% compared to the previous year, with a strong contribution from both our brands, CEO said
- (PLX AI) – Moncler Q1 revenue EUR 590 million vs. estimate EUR 575 million.
- During the quarter, revenues grew 60% compared to the previous year, with a strong contribution from both our brands, CEO said
- In particular, Moncler recorded an excellent performance also compared to pre-pandemic levels, with all regions up strong double-digits and DTC and USA
- accelerating further
