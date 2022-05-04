Telecom Italia Q1 Organic EBITDA Ahead of Estimates
(PLX AI) – Telecom Italia Q1 revenue EUR 3,600 millionQ1 organic EBITDA EUR 1,400 million vs. estimate EUR 1,165 millionGroup service revenues at 3.4 billion euros Conference call tomorrow 11:00 CET
- (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia Q1 revenue EUR 3,600 million
- Q1 organic EBITDA EUR 1,400 million vs. estimate EUR 1,165 million
- Group service revenues at 3.4 billion euros
- Conference call tomorrow 11:00 CET
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0