Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule

As the Goliaths of crypto continuously crash ( Solana (https://solana.com/commun
ity?gclid=Cj0KCQjwpcOTBhCZARIsAEAYLuUBSCWDNjgRdOIe-rklXC3S3QMRpUgGY5enjvb-J5B3tE
ld12ef1mQaAhDkEALw_wcB) ), fail to deliver ( Ethereum (https://ethereum.org/en/)
), or live in their white papers ( Cardano (https://cardano.org) ), David (
Telos (https://www.telos.net) ) continues to defy them all and over-deliver. The
Telos story is very much a David vs. Goliath story. Why? Because Telos is tens
and even hundreds of billions of dollars smaller than its peers in market cap,
yet still manages to significantly lead them in speed, costs, true capacity,
credible neutrality (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/telos-decentralization-rival
s-bitcoin-ethereum-140700825.html) , front running protection (https://finance.y
ahoo.com/news/aiding-abetting-sandwich-trades-front-140355720.html) , fair
governance, and energy efficiency ( Net Zero (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-relea
se/telos-neutralizes-its-past-and-present-carbon-footprint-net-zero-2022-04-22)
). The tEVM Version 1.0's capabilities are already a quantum leap ahead of its
peers and are clearly demonstrated in this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=Mb1Dh_segG4&ab_channel=CryptoForThePeople-SeanDavis) . Now, less than a year
later, version 2.0 is set to elevate the tEVM's performance further.

Jesse Schulman (Lead Architect and TCO), alongside Kersten Wirth (Program
Manager), will be providing detailed insights into the development of Telos EVM
2.0. This hybrid "Super-Node" solution will be even easier to operate and
integrate than the previous version, offer top-notch history management, and tie
in with the best available Ethereum clients. The dev-duo will also be discussing
the many benefits and successes of the existing tEVM Version 1.

Since its launch, the tEVM's ecosystem is closing on six months of strategic
growth. On the DeFi side, it has already launched multiple Dex/AMMs, Price
Oracles, Farming dApps, multi-Chain bridges, Lending dApps, and everything else
that a vibrant DeFi ecosystem requires to level up its TVL and end-user
occupancy. Telos' TVL is now where the market cap leading chains were not long
ago but with far superior governance, no front running, credible neutrality,
true decentralization, and an ESG compliant EVM that is several multiples
faster. In utopian fashion, Telos' ecosystem is now ready to scale its occupants
and its TVL simultaneously.

About Telos

Live since 2018, Telos Blockchain (ticker: TLOS) is a third-generation smart
contract platform that offers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper, and Native C++
smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost
gas fees and no front running and, more uniquely, offers a path to fee-less
transactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support. Even while
operating as a Net Zero Blockchain, Telos still sustainably supports hundreds of
millions of transactions per day, produces blocks in 0.5 second intervals (on a
first-in-first-out basis, eliminating front running on the network), and
securely validates transactions via a credibly neutral and globally
decentralized block producer network. As a result, the Telos blockchain has the
throughput needed to facilitate and scale the thriving Metaverse / Web 3.0
landscape better than any other blockchain in existence. Its performance is
unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed, scalability,
cost-effectiveness, credible decentralization, and end-user fairness. Telos
harnesses its power by utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASM
runtime environment on the backend.

About The Foundation

The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a
promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide
support to network applications.

Not investing advice.

