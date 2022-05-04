Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule

As the Goliaths of crypto continuously crash ( Solana (https://solana.com/commun

ity?gclid=Cj0KCQjwpcOTBhCZARIsAEAYLuUBSCWDNjgRdOIe-rklXC3S3QMRpUgGY5enjvb-J5B3tE

ld12ef1mQaAhDkEALw_wcB) ), fail to deliver ( Ethereum (https://ethereum.org/en/)

), or live in their white papers ( Cardano (https://cardano.org) ), David (

Telos (https://www.telos.net) ) continues to defy them all and over-deliver. The

Telos story is very much a David vs. Goliath story. Why? Because Telos is tens

and even hundreds of billions of dollars smaller than its peers in market cap,

yet still manages to significantly lead them in speed, costs, true capacity,

credible neutrality (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/telos-decentralization-rival

s-bitcoin-ethereum-140700825.html) , front running protection (https://finance.y

ahoo.com/news/aiding-abetting-sandwich-trades-front-140355720.html) , fair

governance, and energy efficiency ( Net Zero (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-relea

se/telos-neutralizes-its-past-and-present-carbon-footprint-net-zero-2022-04-22)

). The tEVM Version 1.0's capabilities are already a quantum leap ahead of its

peers and are clearly demonstrated in this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?

v=Mb1Dh_segG4&ab_channel=CryptoForThePeople-SeanDavis) . Now, less than a year

later, version 2.0 is set to elevate the tEVM's performance further.



Jesse Schulman (Lead Architect and TCO), alongside Kersten Wirth (Program

Manager), will be providing detailed insights into the development of Telos EVM

2.0. This hybrid "Super-Node" solution will be even easier to operate and

integrate than the previous version, offer top-notch history management, and tie

in with the best available Ethereum clients. The dev-duo will also be discussing

the many benefits and successes of the existing tEVM Version 1.



