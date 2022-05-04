ICE Buys Black Knight for $85 per Share, or $13.1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Intercontinental Exchange Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Black Knight.Intercontinental Exchange transaction values Black Knight at $85 per share, or a market value of $13.1 billion
