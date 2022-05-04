Tripadvisor Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Beat Consensus; Shares Higher
- (PLX AI) – Tripadvisor Q1 revenue USD 262 million vs. estimate USD 251 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 27 million vs. estimate USD 18 million
- Q1 adjusted net income USD -13 million
- Shares move up in after market
