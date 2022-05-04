Albemarle Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance Raised
- (PLX AI) – Albemarle Q1 net sales USD 1,127.7 million vs. estimate USD 1,029 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 431.9 million vs. estimate USD 335 million
- Q1 EPS USD 2.15
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.38 vs. estimate USD 1.63
- Outlook FY net sales USD 5,200-5,600 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 1,700-2,000 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 33-36%
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.25-12.25
