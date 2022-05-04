Realty Income Q1 FFO per Share $1.02
(PLX AI) – Realty Income Q1 FFO per share USD 1.02.Q1 EPS USD 0.34AFFO per share increased 14.0% to $0.98, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021Invested $1.56 billion in 213 properties and properties under development or expansion, …
