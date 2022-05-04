checkAd

Realty Income Q1 FFO per Share $1.02

(PLX AI) – Realty Income Q1 FFO per share USD 1.02.Q1 EPS USD 0.34AFFO per share increased 14.0% to $0.98, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021Invested $1.56 billion in 213 properties and properties under development or expansion, …

  • (PLX AI) – Realty Income Q1 FFO per share USD 1.02.
  • Q1 EPS USD 0.34
  • AFFO per share increased 14.0% to $0.98, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021
  • Invested $1.56 billion in 213 properties and properties under development or expansion, including $796.4 million in Europe
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Realty Income Q1 FFO per Share $1.02 (PLX AI) – Realty Income Q1 FFO per share USD 1.02.Q1 EPS USD 0.34AFFO per share increased 14.0% to $0.98, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021Invested $1.56 billion in 213 properties and properties under development or expansion, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Raiffeisen Bank Q1 Pretax Profit Much Better Than Expected as NII, Fees Beat
Equinor Q1 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Expectations on High Energy Prices
Equinor Doesn't Raise Cash Returns to Shareholders, Putting Damper on Strong Earnings, Analysts Say
Booking Holdings Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Reports Record High Bookings
Kloeckner Q1 Revenue Ahead of Estimates; Sees Q2 Adj. EBITDA EUR 180-240 Million
Hannover Re Q1 Net Income EUR 263.6 Million
BASF Raises Prices for Refinery Catalysts Globally
Hugo Boss Q1 Earnings Much Stronger Than Expected; Guidance Confirmed
Kahoot Q1 Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations
Titel
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Rheinmetall Wins Bid for Spiral 3 of UK’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles Program
Cancom Q1 EBITDA EUR 27.2 Million
AMD Q1 EPS USD 0.56 vs. Estimate USD 0.7
Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian