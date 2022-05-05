GN Store Nord Q1 Revenue Below Consensus as Organic Growth Declines 21%
- (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord Q1 revenue DKK 3,859 million vs. estimate DKK 4,100 million.
- Organic growth -21%
- Q1 EBITA DKK 264 million
- Guidance unchanged
- Says significant impact from the manufacturing, logistics, and components challenges that slowed our growth in late 2021 unfortunately continued in Q1 2022
- Says continue to see strong demand across our product categories in Audio, which makes us very comfortable about the robustness of the underlying trends and dynamics that drive the industry, but right now the growth is solely supply driven and impacted by the COVID-19 situation in China
- Sees recovering hearing aid market
